Kentucky State Police are searching for a man who physically assaulted a woman in a Mayfield parking lot.

Post 1 reports said a Trooper was traveling on East Broadway on Wednesday afternoon around 3:30, when he observed a black male assaulting the female victim.

The officer pulled into the parking lot and confronted the male subject, who then fled on foot into a wooded area.

Reports said Troopers are still searching for the subject and his identity.