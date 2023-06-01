Kentucky State Police Searching for Run Away Suspect in Melber Community

Troopers from Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are currently in the Melber area, searching for a wanted man who has fled on foot.

Troopers are joined by additional law enforcement officers from multiple local agencies, all assisting in the search.

Troopers have identified 43 year old Bryan Ditto, of East Prairie, Missouri, as the man who fled on foot after abandoning a vehicle in the area of KY-1820 and Hilary Wurth Road.

Ditto is currently wanted out of Missouri for the charge of 1st degree violation of an order of protection.

He is described as a white male, standing approximately 5′ 7″ tall and weighing approximately 145 pounds.

Ditto is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Residents in the Melber area are encouraged to lock their doors and call 911 if they see the suspect.