Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a registered sex offender.

Post 1 reports said Troopers are looking for 42 year old Allen J. Franklin of Paducah, who is wanted for being non-compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Reports said Franklin’s last known address in Paducah does not exist, and he has failed to verify his address since December of 2019.

Franklin now has an active warrant for failure to comply with the Sex Offender Registry, which is a Class-D felony.

Anyone with anyone information about Allen J. Franklin is urged to contact Kentucky State Police, or their nearest law enforcement agency.