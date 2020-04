Troopers with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are currently searching for an escaped inmate.

Post 1 reports said 30 year old Demario Daniels, of Paducah, escaped from the McCracken County Regional Jail.

He was last seen on Sunday, and is believed to still be in the Paducah area.

He is described as a black male, 5’9″ tall, weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Daniels whereabouts is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police at Post 1.