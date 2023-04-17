Kentucky State Police Seeking Identity of Graves County Burglary Suspects

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 is requesting public assistance to identify burglary suspects in Graves County.

State Police received a report of a burglary that occurred on KY 943, in the Water Valley area of Graves County, in the early morning hours of April 15th.

Post 1 reports said the property owner reported multiple items were stolen, including a catalytic convertor, battery charger, home décor, a three wheel bicycle and other miscellaneous items.

Photos of the burglary in process have been posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with any information about the individuals in the photos is urged to contact Kentucky State Police, or their nearest law enforcement agency.