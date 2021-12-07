Kentucky State Police Seeking Identity of Two Individuals

Troopers with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are needing the public’s help in identifying two individuals.

Reports said troopers are currently investigating the theft of credit cards, and the fraudulent use of those cards after they were stolen.

Through the investigation, it was determined the stolen credit cards were used at multiple businesses in Graves and McCracken Counties.

Security camera footage from one of the businesses shows two individuals believed to be involved, with State Police now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals.

Photos of the individuals have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com, and anyone with information regarding the identity is asked to contact the Post 1 headquarters.