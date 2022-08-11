Kentucky State Police Seeking Information in Cold Case Robbery-Murder in Clinton

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are asking for the public’s help in resolving a 37 year old cold case in Hickman County.

On the evening of January 7th of 1985, grocer Duane Caldwell, and his wife Betty, had closed their market for the night in Clinton, and were walking to their vehicle.

As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male appeared from a nearby alley.

The individual robbed the Caldwell’s using a .22 caliber rifle, with Duane Caldwell fatally shot.

The unknown man was described as a black male, wearing dark green or gray coveralls, and a red ski mask.

It is believed another male was operating a getaway vehicle parked a short distance away.

Kentucky State Police regularly re-examine cold cases for possible new leads, and anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Adam Jones at Post 1 Mayfield.