Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Help in Locating Hickman County Man

Kentucky State Police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Hickman County man.

Post 1 reports said 35 year old Ryan J. Redmon, of Fancy Farm, is wanted on an indictment warrant for felony abuse charges.

Redmon is wanted for charges of first degree criminal abuse, and first degree sexual abuse.

After the case was presented to a grand jury on May 24th of 2022, the Hickman County Circuit Court Judge Tim Langford issued an indictment warrant for Redmon.

Ryan Redmon is described as a white male with red hair and hazel eyes.

He is approximately 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds.

A photo has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com, and anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police or their nearest law enforcement agency.