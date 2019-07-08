Kentucky State Police are seeking the whereabouts of a sex offender.

Post 1 reports said 52 year old Eddie J. Jones, who was last known to live in Paducah, has failed to verify his address since early this year.

The report said Jones is now non-compliant with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

State Police have issued a Class-D felony warrant for Jones on the charge of failure to comply.

Anyone with information on the current location of Eddie Jones is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1.