Kentucky State Police Seeking Two Wanted Individuals

Kentucky State Police are currently searching for two male individuals, who are wanted on different charges.

Post 1 reports said 39 year old Justin Riley, of Graves County, is wanted on charges of fourth degree assault and first degree criminal mischief, along with an active warrant for failure to pay child support.

Reports said Riley is known to live outdoors in a makeshift treehouse near the Golo area, but attempts by law enforcement to locate him have been unsuccessful.

Post 1 Troopers are also searching for 64 year old J.D. McNew, of McCracken County.

McNew was convicted on rape and sodomy charges in Missouri and moved into Kentucky.

He is required by Kentucky law to register as a sexual offender as a lifetime registrant.

Anyone with information about Justin Riley, or J.D. McNew, is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1, or their nearest law enforcement agency.