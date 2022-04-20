Kentucky State Police Seeking Wanted Graves County Man

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 are currently seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Graves County man.

Reports said 42 year old Jeffrey Arington, of Melber, was arrested by State Police in July of 2021, on charges of first degree rape, along with first and second degree counts of unlawful transaction with a minor.

On March 7th, Post 1 reports said the Carlisle County Circuit Court Judge issued a bench warrant for Arington, after he failed to appear in court in reference to the charges.

Jeffrey Arington is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, standing approximately 5′ 10″ tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

His photo has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts of Jeffrey is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1 or their nearest law enforcement agency.