Kentucky State Police Seeking Whereabouts of Kevil Man

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing adult male out of McCracken County.

Reports said 50 year old Fred Noel, of Kevil was last seen at a residence on Monroe Street in Paducah on May 1st.

Noel was reportedly picked up from that residence by an unknown male and female in a blue and silver SUV with a cracked windshield.

Reports said Noel called the resident of Monroe Street to advise her he would be returning later that afternoon, however he never returned.

Fred Noel is a white male weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing 6’1″ tall.

He has brown eyes, gray hair, and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Noel is asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1.