May 4, 2022
Kentucky State Police Seeking Whereabouts of Kevil Man

Kentucky State Police are seeking information on 50 year old Fred Noel, of Kevil. Noel has been missing since Sunday…(photo: Kentucky State Police)

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are searching for a missing adult male out of McCracken County.

Reports said 50 year old Fred Noel, of Kevil was last seen at a residence on Monroe Street in Paducah on May 1st.

Noel was reportedly picked up from that residence by an unknown male and female in a blue and silver SUV with a cracked windshield.

Reports said Noel called the resident of Monroe Street to advise her he would be returning later that afternoon, however he never returned.

Fred Noel is a white male weighing approximately 150 pounds and standing 6’1″ tall.

He has brown eyes, gray hair, and a goatee.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Noel is asked to call 911 or contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1.

