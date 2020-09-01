Kentucky State Police, at Post 1, are requesting public assistance in locating a man who is non-complaint with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Reports said 60 year old Ricky Lee Peals, of Murray, has not resided at his registered address since the end of April.

State Police say Peals has failed to verify his new address, and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Peals now has an active Class-D felony warrant for failure to comply with the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1, or their nearest law enforcement agency.