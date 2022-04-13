Kentucky State Police Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted Graves County Man

Kentucky State Police are seeking public assistance in locating a Graves County man.

Post 1 reports said 33 year old Jacob Forrest, of Wingo, is wanted for violating his bond conditions.

Forrest was arrested by State Police in 2019, and charged with first degree sodomy of a victim under 12 years old, first degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old and distribution of obscene material to minors.

On January 10th, the Graves County Circuit Court Judge signed a warrant for Forrest, in reference to violations of his bond conditions.

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office also obtained an arrest warrant on charges of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, and second degree escape.

In December of 2021, Graves County deputies discovered Forrest’s ankle monitor device had been cut and was found on the ground outside his residence.

Jacob Forrest is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is approximately 5′ 9″ tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

A photo has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com, and anyone with information is asked to contact Kentucky State Police at Post 1.