November 24, 2021
Kentucky State Police Still Investigating Fatal Crash

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 continue to investigate a fatal crash in Marshall County….

Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1, are still investigating a Tuesday afternoon collision that claimed the life of a Christian County woman.

Around 1:30, reports said Post 1 received a call from Livingston County Dispatch advising of a two vehicle collision on I-24 eastbound on the Tennessee River bridge in Marshall County.

An initial investigation at the scene showed 47 year old Christy Mulford, of Heathsville, Virginia, was operating a 2022 Volvo truck pulling a box trailer.

As Mulford was slowed in traffic, due to a traffic hazard, 24 year old Kalyn Williams, of Hopkinsville, rear ended the box trailer in a Nissan Versa.

Post 1 reports said Ms. Williams was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Mike Ray.

Charles Choate

