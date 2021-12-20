Kentucky State Police Still Seeking Whereabouts of Hickman County Woman

Kentucky State Police are still searching for a Hickman County woman, whose last known location was in Obion County.

Post 1 reports said Troopers are requesting help from the public to locate 73 year old Virginia Emerson.

Reports said Ms. Emerson is reported to have dementia, and last made contact with her family just before noon on December 12th.

Post 1 reports say Ms. Emerson could possibly be in the northwest Tennessee area, with her last known location from a phone ping near Bethlehem Road in Obion County.

She is a black female, 5’6” tall weighing 155 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Ms. Emerson is thought to be driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion, with a Kentucky license plate number of 900 VXH.

Anyone who may see her or the vehicle, is asked to contact Kentucky State Police or their nearest law enforcement agency.