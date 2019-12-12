Kentucky State Police have announced their plans for a Christmas and New Years holiday campaign.

Beginning on Friday and running through January 1st, Troopers will be enforcing “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.

In advance of the highway enforcement, State Police have used images of Santa with a slogan “He sees you when you’re drinking”.

The promotion has been placed in more than 60 cities, that have recorded higher than average drunk driving crashes.

In Kentucky, reports show twenty-two drunken driving deaths have occurred during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years.