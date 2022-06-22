Kentucky State Police to Honor Fallen Post 1 Trooper on Thursday

Kentucky State Police at Post 1 will honor one of their fallen Troopers on Thursday.

On June 23rd of 2015, Trooper Eric Chrisman was killed in a vehicle crash on U.S. Route 62, near the Tennessee River Bridge in Livingston County.

He was responding to a reckless driver complaint, when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and crossed into the path of an oncoming tractor trailer truck.

Tomorrow at 11:00, Kentucky State Police, the Chrisman family, and others, will lay a wreath at a Memorial Site established at the scene of the accident.

Trooper Chrisman was 23 years old, and had served with Kentucky State Police at Post 1 for only six months.