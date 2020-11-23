Kentucky State Police have announced enforcement plans for the Thanksgiving holiday.

State Police say they will step up patrols as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration “Click It or Ticket” initiative.

These efforts will target seat belt usage, with an added focus on impaired driving and commercial vehicle safety.

During the holiday period of Wednesday thru Sunday night, reports said the agency will utilize federal overtime funds to increase the number of troopers and officers on roadways.

During Thanksgiving last year, Kentucky reported 1,253 crashes that resulted in five fatalities.