Kentucky State Police Trooper at Post 1 Mayfield Honored for DUI Enforcement

A Kentucky State Police Trooper at Post 1 has been recognized for his driving under the influence enforcement.

Trooper Landon Stewart has received the “Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Award”, which is given for efforts to remove alcohol and drug impaired drivers from the roadways.

From October of 2019 through September of 2020, Trooper Stewart arrested 49 impaired drivers on Kentucky roadways.

He has been a Trooper with State Police for two years and before that, he served as an officer with the Kennett Police Department in Missouri for four years.