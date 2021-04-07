Kentucky Students Have Opportunity to Repeat School Year and Play Sports

AP – Kentucky students have until May 1st to decide whether they want to retake the 2020-2021 school year, or supplement courses they have already taken.

Governor Andy Beshear signed off on the legislation of a “Supplemental School Year Program”, which gives students the option to repeat the past school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, school boards have until June 1st to decide whether to accept the requests to return another year.

As part of the legislation, the school boards will not be allowed to make decisions on an individual basis, but as an entirety.

Another interesting part of the legislation comes with the ability of individuals to again compete in sports.

The passage of the law gives high school senior athletes a fifth year of eligibility, as long as they do not turn 19 years of age by August 1st.