Kentucky’s Supreme Court has affirmed the governor’s authority to issue coronavirus-related orders pertaining to COVID-19.

The ruling on Thursday delivered a victory for Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, in a legal fight with the state’s Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron.

The case revolved around the governor’s emergency powers of putting restrictions on businesses and individuals in attempts to the contain spread of the virus.

The court’s decision comes in a time of Kentucky’s worst outbreak of coronavirus.

The Supreme Court ruled Beshear’s orders are necessary to slow the spread, saying the pandemic was precisely the type of emergency requiring a response by the governor under state law.