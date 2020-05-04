The State of Kentucky has announced the process of re-starting the economy, and the return to in-person worship services.

Governor Andy Beshear laid out a plan to gradually begin business activities, while continuing to keep individuals safe.

Next Monday, plans call for the beginning of manufacturing, construction, vehicle and boat dealerships, professional services, pet grooming and boarding, and horse racing without spectators.

On May 20th, retail businesses will return along with in-person church services.

The last step will start on May 25th, with the return of barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and social gatherings of 10 or less people.

The re-opening does include a 10-step approach that includes limited face-to-face meetings, on-site temperature checks, hand washing and sanitizing stations, and social distancing.