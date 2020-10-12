Kentucky will test deer this season for the potential of Chronic Wasting Disease.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is establishing “Deer Sample Collection Stations” at several locations across the state.

At these locations, hunters may submit the heads of their legally harvested deer for Chronic Wasting Disease testing and aging.

Chronic Wasting has not been detected in Kentucky, but is found in six of seven bordering states.

Samples collected will enhance Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s monitoring for the always-fatal brain disease that affects deer, elk, moose and caribou.

Twelve collection stations have been established this year, which includes the Western Kentucky counties of Fulton and Marshall.