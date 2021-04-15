Kentucky to Lift Many COVID Restrictions With 2.5 Million Vaccinations

The Commonwealth of Kentucky will see many restrictions lifted once two-and-a-half million vaccinations are received.

Governor Andy Beshear said once the goal is met, he will lift capacity restrictions and physical distancing requirements for nearly all venues, events and businesses that cater to 1,000 or fewer patrons.

In addition, curfews for bars and restaurants will also be lifted.

At this time, an estimated 1.6 million Kentucky residents have received at least their first vaccination against COVID-19.

The Governor said he hoped to achieve the vaccine goal as quickly as possible, to ensure a more normal summer season.

The report said masking would remain in effect, and mass gatherings would still be limited, until COVID-19 variants are under control and more children are able to be vaccinated.