Kentucky to Pay $1,500 Bonus for Unemployed to Take Jobs

Kentucky’s Governor has announced a new incentive plan to get unemployed residents back on to payrolls.

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said as many as 15,000 Kentuckians could receive a one-time $1,500 bonus to rejoin the workforce by July 30th.

Beshear said he has set aside $22.5 million dollars in CARES Act funds to incentivize people to leave unemployment insurance and begin filling job vacancies.

To qualify for the incentive, applicants must be a Kentucky resident, be employed by a Kentucky business between today and July 30th, and have an active unemployment insurance claim as of June 23rd.