Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Postpones Fulton County Project

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says weather has postponed a planned project in Fulton County.

Initial plans were to restrict Purchase Parkway and U.S. 51 Northbound traffic to one lane at the Kentucky-Tennessee state line starting today.

The work zone was to allow deck work on the KY 116/State Line Road overpass.

Transportation reports said the Purchase Parkway and U.S. 51 project will be rescheduled in the next couple of weeks as weather conditions allow.