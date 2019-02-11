KY Highway Water Over Road Report for District 1

Fulton County

KY 94 is CLOSED at the 11 to 12mm in the Dip south of Hickman- Signs posted

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted in Willingham Bottom at the 22 to 24mm

KY 1129/Adams Road is CLOSED at the 4 to 9mm- signs posted

KY 1354 Connector from KY 94 to Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing is CLOSED due to floodwaters- Signs Posted

Dorena-Hickman Ferry is CLOSED due to floodwaters over the Kentucky Landing- likely to remain closed until Feb 23rd

Hickman County

KY 123 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm due to floodwaters- signs posted

KY 1219 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

KY 575 is CLOSED at the 1.5mm due to a damaged cross drain- signs posted

Marshall County

KY 1462/Benton-Birmingham Rd is CLOSED at the Clarks River Bridge

McCracken County

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm due to floodwaters just west of the KY 450/Oaks Rd Intersection- signs posted

KY 339/Clinton Road is CLOSED at the McCracken-Graves Co. Line north of Melber at 0 to 1mm