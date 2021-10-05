Kentucky Transportation Cabinet seeks community input on transportation needs in Murray and Calloway County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking public input as part of a Small Urban Transportation Study of traffic safety and congestion in Murray and Calloway County.

Cabinet spokesperson Keith Todd says for the next 30 days, participants can use an online survey to drop a pin and leave a description of road conditions worthy of study at specific locations.

The study will specifically seek input on such issues as: bottlenecks or congested intersections with long waits; areas with obscured visibility of oncoming traffic; curves or narrow lanes or shoulders; intersections where approaching traffic is difficult to see; and intersections that could benefit from a turn lane.

Once responses are collected, Todd says engineers and consultants will conduct a technical analysis of each location to develop proposals for safety and traffic flow enhancements at specific sites.