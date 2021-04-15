Kentucky Transportation Closes Road in Fulton County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 1125 and Union Church Road in Fulton County.

The closure is until further notice.

Transportation reports say KY 1125 and Union Church Road is closed between KY 94 and KY 166/Middle Road to allow a damaged cross drain to the replaced.

Due to time required for marking utilities and other prep work, the roadway at this site is expected to be closed for about a week.

There will be no marked detour, but motorists may self-detour by KY 1750 and KY 1709.

Local access for property owners will be maintained on each side of the closure point.