Kentucky Transportation Crews Preparing for Snow and Ice Season

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews, in the twelve westernmost counties, have already starting preparing for snow and ice season.

Starting last week, crews were running trucks, plows and salt distribution equipment through safety checks in advance of snow and ice conditions.

Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test runs on area highways, to help drivers become familiar with their assigned routes, and turnaround locations.

Transportation officials say salt storage domes were also topped off in August and September, to insure crews have a full supply for the start of winter weather.

Western Kentucky gets an average of about 10 inches of snow per season, with District 1 transportation crews responsible for about 2,850 miles of highway.