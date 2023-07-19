Kentucky Transportation Officials Asking Motorists to Stay Off Roadways in Flooded Areas

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is continuing to ask motorists avoid travel, due to widespread flash flooding from heavy overnight rainfall.

Floodwaters are starting to slowly drop at some locations.

Transportation official have released the latest report:

Calloway County

KY 94 West has Water Over Road signs posted near the 2.8mm in Lynn Grove

Calloway reports

KY 121 South is CLOSED at the 13.7mm near the Clarks River Bridge

KY 121 South has Water Over Road signs posted at the 3.3mm between New Concord and the KY-TN State Line

KY 280/Speaker Trail is CLOSED at the 7.2 to 7.8mm due to trees and power lines down – Duration Unknown

KYK 1270 is CLOSED due to downed trees and power lines – No ETA on utility crews due to widespread power outages

Fulton County

KY 94 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 23-26mm in Willingham Bottom between KY 1907 and KY 1125 east of Cayce

KY 1907/Swamp Root Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- Entire length

Numerous highways with ditches and creeks full where water is on the edge of the roadway – Caution required

Carlisle County

KY 80 is CLOSED at the 2.8mm in the West End area of Arlington just west of the U.S. 51 intersection – Signs Posted

KY 307 is CLOSED near the 8mm between KY 121 and U.S. 62

KY 307 is CLOSED at the 1mm near the Carlisle-HIckman County Line

U.S. 62 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm in West Fork Creek Bottoms west of KY 121 – Signs and barricades posted

U.S 62 has Water Over Road signs posted near the 9mm at the KY 307 intersection east of Cunningham

Graves County

Interstate 69 has water on the passing lane at several locations – KYTC Personnel are on site to alert motorists

The Purchase Parkway REOPENED at the 15mm near Wingo

U.S. 45 is CLOSED near the 11mm and KY 1748 intersection in the Pryorsburg area where water is several feet deep – Signs and barricades posted

KY 58 is CLOSED near the 1mm just east of the Hickman-Graves County Line near the KY 1283 intersection

KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm

U.S. 45 has Water the Over Road at several spots in the Wingo and Pryorsburg area

KY 408 is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm due to a washout between KY 339 and the Graves-Carlisle County Line

KY 94 is CLOSED at the 1.5mm due to a culvert washout

KY 339 is CLOSED at the 27mm at the West Fork Mayfield Creek Bridge immediately north of Fancy Farm between KY 80 and KY 121 Signs posted

Numerous trees are reported down in the Sedalia area

Hickman County

KY 307 is CLOSED at the 14 to 16mm in the Onion Creek Area south of Beulah and the KY 1748 intersection

KY 3061 is CLOSED at the 3 to 7mm

KY 307 is CLOSED at the 4 to 6mm between KY 1529 and KY 944

KY 1283 is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm

KY 58 is CLOSED at the 7 to 8mm in the Cane Creek area between KY 1540 and KY 1475/Taylor Road – Signs posted

U.S. 51 is CLOSED at the 11 to 12mm about halfway between Clinton and Arlington – KYTC personnel monitoring

Lots of side roads are covered by both floodwaters and debris due to the flash flooding

McCracken County

SPECIAL NOTE: All routes in the City of Paducah have reopened

KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is CLOSED at 5.5 to 5.7mm at the KY 1410/Houser Road intersection

KY 1410/Houser Road is CLOSED near Champion Creek from 3.2 to 3.7mm near the KY 994/Old Mayfield Road intersection

KY 1954/Husbands Rd is CLOSED at the 2mm in the S-Curve at the KY 999/Krebs Station Rd Intersection

KY 339 is CLOSED from 0 to 3mm at the McCracken-Graves County Line north of Melber

KY 996 is CLOSED between KY 3520 and KY 726

KY 348 is CLOSED at the 5.6 to 7mm near Hardmoney between the McCracken-Graves County Line and McNeil Road

KY 994/Old Mayfield Rd is CLOSED between KY 1288/Lebanon Church Road and KY 348/Hardmoney Road North of Fremont due to debris

KY 305 is CLOSED at the KY 1565 intersection in West Paducah

KY 1565 is CLOSED from U.S. 60 to KY 358/Ogden Landing Road

KY 1255/Bonds Road is CLOSED at the 1 to 2mm west of KY 450/Oaks Road

KY 329/Maxon Rd is CLOSED between New U.S. 60 and Old U.S. 60