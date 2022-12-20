Kentucky Transportation to Pre-Treat Roadways in District 1

Kentucky Transportation officials say crews will begin treating roadways today.

In anticipation of possible accumulating snowfall sometime Thursday, transportation crews in Kentucky’s twelve westernmost counties are already producing brine and prepping spray equipment.

Plans call for crews to hold off on treating “Snow Priority Routes”, such as interstates, parkways and other four-lane highways, until Wednesday.

Motorists should be alert for slow-moving trucks on the move spraying brine on road surfaces starting today.

Transportation officials say it normally takes about two full days to cover all 2,838 miles of highway in District 1.