The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 116/West State Line Street, in the City of Fulton.

The closure will start Tuesday and will last four days.

The section of roadway will be closed to all traffic to allow concrete deck and curb repairs to the Canadian National Railroad Overpass at mile point 12.97 in Fulton County.

This is along KY 116/West State Line Street in the City of Fulton, between Stephen Beale Drive and Sunset Avenue.

The roadway at this site is expected to close promptly at 8:00 Tuesday, after the morning school bus run.

This section of roadway is expected to reopen to normal traffic flow sometime on Friday afternoon.

There will be no marked detour, however, motorists may self-detour by U.S. 45 and KY 307.

This work is scheduled on a weather-permitting basis.