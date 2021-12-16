December 16, 2021
Kentucky U.S. Congressman James Comer Visits Cayce Community

Kentucky U.S. Congressman James Comer (r) talks about the Cayce community tornado damage with Fulton County Emergency Management Director J.L. Atwill on Thursday…..(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Kentucky U.S. Congressman James Comer (red coat) talks with Hickman City Manager David Gallagher, Fulton Mayor David Prater, Fulton County Judge-Executive and Fulton County Emergency Management Director J.L. Atwill during a visit to Cayce on Thursday…(photo by Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer made a visit to Fulton County on Thursday.

Congressman Comer was in the Cayce community to view the large amount of damage from last weeks tornado.

Comer made a stop at Cayce Baptist Church, where first responders and elected officials had gathered for the opportunity to speak with the representative.

He spoke to the group about his trip Wednesday with President Biden to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, in which he was able to discuss FEMA disaster assistance which will help those affected in the Cayce community.

