Kentucky U.S. Congressman James Comer Visits Cayce Community

Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer made a visit to Fulton County on Thursday.

Congressman Comer was in the Cayce community to view the large amount of damage from last weeks tornado.

Comer made a stop at Cayce Baptist Church, where first responders and elected officials had gathered for the opportunity to speak with the representative.

He spoke to the group about his trip Wednesday with President Biden to Mayfield and Dawson Springs, in which he was able to discuss FEMA disaster assistance which will help those affected in the Cayce community.