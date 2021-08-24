Kentucky U.S. Congressman Says Afghanistan Exit Plan “Worst in American History”

Kentucky First District U.S. Congressman James Comer says the exit plan from Afghanistan has been a failed strategy.

During an appearance on FOX News on Monday, the House Oversight and Reform Committee member said President Joe Biden has made the wrong decisions.

Congressman Comer said reports also indicate the evacuation has resulted in over a billion dollars in weapons and equipment falling into the hands of the Taliban.

Comer said he was concerned about American citizens remaining in the country, and the weakened stance from a national security standpoint.