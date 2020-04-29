Kentucky First District U.S. Senator Rand Paul was critical of the state’s Governor during a teleconference this week.

When asked by a Paducah business owner about the plan to re-open the economy, Senator Paul said the decision will be made by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.

Senator Paul said a delay in actions by Governor Beshear will be damaging to the state’s healthcare industry.

The Bowling Green Republican urged Kentucky business owners and residents to continue their calls to the Governor’s office, in hopes of speeding up the economic recovery.