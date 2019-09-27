Reports from Kentucky’s Education and Workforce Cabinet show unemployment rates rose in 75 counties between August 2018 and August 2019.

During the 12-month period, the report said 36 counties saw a drop in the jobless rate, with nine counties remaining the same.

For the month of August, Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the state at three-percent, while Harlan County had the highest rate at 13-percent.

In the Purchase area of Western Kentucky, Calloway County had the lowest unemployment rate for August at 4.1-percent, with Fulton County showing the highest at 5.9-percent.