The State of Kentucky has now reported 5,822 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 577 from Monday.

Monday’s report showed 275 deaths have also occurred.

In Monday’s report, Graves County showed the tenth highest total of cases in the state at 143.

Also in Western Kentucky, McCracken County shows 63 cases, Calloway County 35, Marshall County 33, Ballard County 8, Hickman County 5, Carlisle County 2 and Fulton County 1.

The highest death rate in Kentucky is coming from those over the age of 80 at 142, with the highest number of confirmed cases being those in the age bracket of 40-to-49 at 839.