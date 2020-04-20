The Kentucky Department of Health reported 2,960 cases on Monday, an increase of 90 over Sunday’s report.

Monday’s report also indicated 154 deaths, an increase of six from the previous day.

In Western Kentucky, Graves County had a spike in cases up to 63, followed by McCracken County 29, Calloway County 21, Marshall County 14, Ballard County 4 and Fulton County 1.

The largest amount of cases in Kentucky is in Jefferson County with 867, with the highest death rate at 74 coming from those over the age of 80.