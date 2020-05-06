The State of Kentucky has now reported 5,934 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 112 from Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report showed 283 deaths have also occurred.

The latest report indicated Graves County with the tenth highest total of cases in the state at 142.

Also in Western Kentucky, McCracken County shows 65 cases, Calloway County 35, Marshall County 33, Ballard County 8, Hickman County 5, Carlisle County 2 and Fulton County 1.

The highest death rate in Kentucky is coming from those over the age of 80 at 146, with the highest number of confirmed cases being those in the age bracket of 40-to-49 at 865.