Kentucky voters will cast their ballots for the June election by absentee ballots.

Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams reached the agreement for the state’s primary election scheduled for June 23rd.

Regulations will be created by the Kentucky State Board of Elections which will allow all Kentuckians, who are registered to vote for the upcoming primary, to vote by mail through an absentee ballot.

Secretary Adams said voters will be pleased with a plan to protect both democracy and public health, during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Board of Elections will also be working on a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting, and a possible drive-through voting option, so voters who cannot vote by mail can exercise their right to vote.