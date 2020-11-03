Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has reminded state residents to report suspected election law violations and voting irregularities.

Attorney Cameron said the election fraud hotline will be staffed until 6:00 tonight, and calls are answered live.

Each tip is forwarded to prosecutors for detailed review.

Cameron said state residents should be aware that campaign violations, electioneering, bribery, election fraud, and poll disruption are some examples of election fraud.

All calls to the hotline are reviewed by the Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions, and complaints containing allegations of election fraud are referred to the Department of Criminal Investigations.