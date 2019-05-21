Kentucky farmers are expecting a big increase in winter wheat production for this season.

United States Department of Agriculture reports indicate farmers are expected to harvest 25.5 million bushels of winter wheat, which would be an increase of 29-percent from last year.

Current indications show producers expect a yield of 75-bushel per acre, which will be an increase of nine bushels over 2018 numbers.

USDA reports show farmers planted 450,000 acres of winter wheat last Fall, with 340,000 to be harvested for grain, and the remainder for tobacco cover crop and hay.

The latest crop condition report indicated Kentucky’s wheat crop at 16-percent “excellent” and 58-percent “good”.