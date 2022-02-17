Kentucky woman charged with assault in Capitol riot

A Kentucky woman is charged with assault and other crimes in connection with last year’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the FBI and the Kentucky Department of Justice, 42-year-old Shelly Stallings, of Morgantown, was arrested without incident Wednesday in Owensboro. She’s accused of using pepper spray on officers attempting to secure the Capitol last January.

More than a dozen other Kentucky residents have been arrested in connection with the riot.