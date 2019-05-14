A World War II veteran from Kentucky will receive the highest honor of France, on the anniversary of the D-Day Landings next month.

95 year old Alvin Perry, of Wilmore, will be presented the Legion of Honor Medal, founded by Naploeon Bonaparte, by the Consul General of France to the Midwest.

The presentation will be made on June 6th, which will mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day Landing and Battle of Normandy.

Private First Class Perry was a member of the 331st Infantry Regiment, and participated in the Battle of Normandy where he was wounded and captured.

He was placed in two Stalag prison camps over 10 months, but was rescued by American troops in June of 1945.

For his service, Private Perry has also received the Purple Heart, Prisoner of War Medal, and WWII Victory Medal.