A report released Monday shows Kentucky’s annual unemployment rates decreased in 62 counties from 2018 to 2019.

The Kentucky Center for Statistics said jobless rates rose in 39 counties, while staying the same in 19 counties.

Woodford County had the lowest unemployment in the Commonwealth in 2019 at 3.1-percent, while Magoffin County held the highest rate at 11-percent.

In the Purchase Region for 2019, Fulton County and Ballard County were the only two county’s above 5.0-percent, with each rated at 5.7.

Calloway County had the lowest unemployment rate for the year at 4.1-percent.

As a state for 2019, Kentucky was listed at 4.3-percent, while the United States rate was at 3.7-percent.