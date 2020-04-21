Kentucky’s Attorney General is going to court for a Louisville church’s right to hold drive-in services.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed an amicus brief before the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, in support of the church’s First Amendment right to hold drive-in services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The church, On Fire Christian Center, is seeking a preliminary injunction against Louisville Metro, after it sought to prohibit drive-in church services pursuant to a March 19th order from Governor Andy Beshear that prohibits mass gatherings.

A federal judge last week granted On Fire’s request for a temporary restraining order, allowing the church to hold a drive-in service on Easter Sunday.

Attorney General Cameron said the ability of Americans to worship is one of the bedrocks of the constitutional structure, and targeting the practice of religion, as the Beshear administration’s order does, violates the First Amendment.

The brief states Louisville Metro’s actions violate both the First Amendment and Kentucky law, because they target only churchgoers, but not other community organizations or business entities.

There are currently three other pending federal lawsuits regarding the constitutionality of the Beshear administration’s executive order as it applies to the practice of religion.