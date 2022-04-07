Kentucky’s Tshiebwe Named College Basketball “Player of the Year”

University of Kentucky basketball player Oscar Tshiebwe will be honored in Los Angeles on Friday.

Tshiebwe was selected as the John R. Wooden Award winner, representing the men’s college basketball “Player of the Year”.

This past season, the 6’9” Tshiebwe led the nation with 515 total rebounds, and an average of just over 15 per game.

The total was the most in NCAA basketball since 1973.

He has also been named college basketball’s “Player of the Year” by The Associated Press, National Association of Basketball Coaches, The Sporting News and the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.