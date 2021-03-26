Kerntucky State Police Investigating Body Found in Calloway County

Troopers and Detectives with Kentucky State Police, at Post 1 are on the scene of a suspicious death near the Cherry Corner area of southern Calloway County.

Reports said a deceased body was located in a roadside ditch by a passerby around 7:00 Friday morning.

At this time, detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased subject, who is described as a white female between the ages of 25 and 35.

She is approximately 6’1″ tall, weighing roughly 310 pounds with light brown and blondish hair and was wearing purple framed glasses.

The female was located wearing a white “Murray State University” T-shirt, black Capri pants, and blue Crocs.

The investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police, Post 1 detectives.